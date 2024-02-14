Enugu joins Lagos, Kaduna, sets up security trust fund

Enugu State has become the latest Nigerian state to establish a security trust fund, joining Lagos and Kaduna in a growing trend aimed at bolstering resources for law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime.

The Enugu State Security Trust Fund (ESSTF), officially launched on Tuesday, February 13th, seeks to mobilize private sector funding and donations to supplement government allocations for security initiatives.

This development comes amidst heightened concerns about security challenges across Nigeria, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and communal violence. Enugu State, while not immune to these issues, has seen a recent rise in criminal activities, prompting the government to seek innovative solutions.

The ESSTF is designed to operate as a public-private partnership, with a board of trustees comprising representatives from government, security agencies, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

However, Enugu Governor Peter Mbah’s establishment of a Security Trust Fund in Enugu State raises intriguing questions about its potential impact on public safety and its broader implications for addressing security challenges.

Building on Success, or Starting Anew?

The Governor’s statement highlighting “successes achieved” suggests a focus on reinforcing existing security measures. However, details regarding these successes and their sustainability remain unclear.

The statement from the governor’s media office identified Mr. Ike Chioke, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest Trustees Limited, as the chair of the board, with Mr. Chinedu Anih serving as the Executive Secretary. Their expertise and leadership will be crucial in guiding the trust fund’s operations.

Inaugurating the board on Tuesday, Mbah commended the board members for accepting to serve the state with their wealth of experience and contacts.

He said, “The Security Trust Fund is in line with what we have expressed in our manifesto when we were seeking the mandate of our people to serve them. We promised them that Enugu will be one of the top three states in terms of GDP and, of course, we said it is going to happen from private sector investment; and attracting private sector investment requires that you have the enabling environment.

“So, the inauguration of this SecurityTrust Fund today is going to redouble our efforts in the fight against insecurity in the state.”

The Enugu State initiative reflects a broader trend across Nigeria, with several states exploring alternative funding mechanisms to address security challenges.

The success of the ESSTF will be closely monitored, as it could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar issues.

Whether this approach can provide a sustainable solution to Nigeria’s complex security landscape remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly represents a significant step towards mobilizing additional resources and fostering collaboration in the fight against crime.

