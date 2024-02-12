‘Halt your plan to set up cattle ranch in Enugu, IPOB tells Gov Mbah

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah to halt his plans to establish a cattle ranch at Nimbo in the Uzowani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area (LGA) in the state.

IPOB made the call in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Monday.

It will be recalled that residents of the community staged a protest last week against the plan by Governor Mbah to situate a ranch in the community for the Fulani herdsmen.

The widows of the victims killed by herdsmen in 2016 flooded the streets to revolt against such act which they described as “wickedness” from the government.

The women wailed as they marched the streets with pictures of the caskets which was used during the mass burial of their husbands, chanting, “Nimbo doesn’t want Ruga, Nimbo doesn’t want cattle, Nimbo doesn’t want Ranch”.

In its statement on Monday, IPOB said that “is monitoring Governor Peter Mbah and his collaborators. They should understand that IPOB will not allow the establishment of any murderous camp for jihadist Fulanis in the name of cattle ranch anywhere in Enugu State.

“If Governor Peter Mbah is genuinely interested in establishing a cattle ranch in Enugu State, such ranch must be managed privately by an Igbo businessman. Only Ndigbo are allowed to own cattle ranches anywhere in Igbo land. We don’t want to have murderous Fulanis operating any cattle ranch in Alaigbo.

“If Fulani herdsmen have paid Dr Peter Mbah or any traditional leader for any parcel of Land in Enugu State, they should better go and collect their money back.”

“We are also informing South East Governors to shun any idea of establishing cattle ranches in any state in the Southeast region.

“IPOB and ESN Operatives won’t allow any establishment of Fulani camp in the name of cattle ranch in any state in the Biafra territory”, the pro-Biafra successionist group added.

