Nigerian nurses protest new certification guidelines, cite barriers, costs (Photos)

Members of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NMCN) on Monday protested against a recently released verification and certification guidelines.

The demonstrations tike place at both the NMCN headquarters in Abuja and in Yaba, Lagos, drawing attention to concerns surrounding experience requirements and additional fees.

The nurses and midwives were singing and displaying placards around the premises.

The inscriptions on the placards read, “Address unemployment among nurses, address quakery, address nurses welfare, and “#No to verification rules.

“Stop frustrating the Nigerian nurses; we are going through a lot already. ‘Protect nurses, protect healthcare’, NMCN; we say no to the verification rules, NMCN; don’t reduce nurses.”

A circular issued by the NMCN on Thursday outlines new regulations for nurses seeking verification of their qualifications for foreign nursing boards and councils. One key point of contention is the mandate for two years of post-qualification experience, which some nurses perceive as an unnecessary barrier to career advancement opportunities abroad.

“Eligible applicants must have a minimum of two (2) years post qualification experience from the date of issuance of permanent practicing licence. Any application with provisional licence shall be rejected outrightly,” the circular reads.

“The Council shall request a letter of Good Standing from the Chief Executive Officer of applicant’s place(s) of work and the last nursing training institutions attended and responses on these shall be addressed directly to the Registrar/CEO, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“Please note that Council shall not accept such letter(s) through the applicant.”

Adding to the frustration is the introduction of a non-refundable fee associated with each application for verification. While the specific amount isn’t readily available, the mere addition of a fee raises concerns about financial accessibility, particularly for nurses already facing economic challenges.

These new guidelines come amidst broader anxieties within the nursing community. Ongoing issues like inadequate staffing, challenging work conditions, and delayed salaries contribute to a climate of discontent. These protests signify the accumulated frustrations of nurses, who see the new regulations as adding further hurdles to their professional aspirations and financial burdens.

It remains to be seen how the NMCN will respond to these protests and whether they will consider adjustments to the guidelines. However, these demonstrations highlight the need for open dialogue and collaborative solutions to address the concerns of nurses, ensuring fair and accessible pathways for professional development and career advancement.

