News
IMF raises alarm on Nigeria’s economic challenges, calls for urgent action
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday painted a stark picture of Nigeria’s economic situation, highlighting the country’s “difficult external environment” and “wide-ranging domestic challenges.”
The body in a statement, titled “IMF Executive Board Concludes Post Financing Assessment with Nigeria,” emphasized the scarcity of external financing, both from markets and official sources, further exacerbated by rising global food prices due to conflict and geopolitical tensions.
It reads, “Nigeria faces a difficult external environment and wide-ranging domestic challenges. External financing (market and official) is scarce, and global food prices have surged, reflecting the repercussions of conflict and geo-economic fragmentation.
“Per-capita growth in Nigeria has stalled, poverty and food insecurity are high, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis. Low reserves and very limited fiscal space constrain the authorities’ option space. Against this backdrop, the authorities’ focus on restoring macroeconomic stability and creating conditions for sustained, high and inclusive growth is appropriate.”
Despite the bleak outlook, the IMF acknowledges the Nigerian government’s focus on “restoring macroeconomic stability and creating conditions for sustained, high and inclusive growth” as the right approach.
