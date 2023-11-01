Delta govt to partner Nurses Across Borders on Climate Change

The governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed the state’s willingness to partner with major stakeholders both local, national and international, to tackle climate change, and in the development of the state.

The governor made the call over the weekend when member of a group, Nurses Across The Borders International, paid him a visit at the government house, Asaba the state capital.

The group was led on the visit by its President, Peters Omoragbon, who also enumerated some collaborations between his group and the Delta State Government especially on the issue of Climate Change and public health.

According to Oborevwori, Delta State by virtue of being one of the major oil producing states in Nigeria suffers from the devastating effects of the climate change crisis, from flooding to gas flaring and increased pollution of farmlands and waters by pollution through oil exploration.

He gave account of the first action he took as governor to mitigate the impact of flooding to vulnerable areas within the state earlier in the year which included the clearing of water ways and drainage system in the state, and the provision of camps to people displaced from their habitat as a result of the increased flooding in the state.

The governor further expressed the interest and desire of the Delta State government to mitigate climate change, mitigation and adaptation; he said the state was ready to partner Nurses Across the Borders and Federal University of Petroleum Resources-Centre for Sustainable Development in the areas of environmental sustainability

Governor Oborevwori also tasked multilateral organizations mostly the United Nations and her agencies to partner the state to mitigate her environmental challenges as a result of decades of unfriendly oil and gas exploration activities and human mismanagement of natural resources.

The governor also accepted an invitation by Nurses Across the Border to attend the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.

On his part, Omoragbon, in 2022, the organization entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to partner with the Centre for Sustainable Development of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE-CSD) Effurum, Delta State on research and training activities on human and sustainable development.

“The MOU was intended to bring to the fore the burning issue of Climate Change that is confronting sustainable development in the Niger Delta region as a result of oil exploration activities and human mismanagement of natural resources.

“As a research and training centre, the collaboration is to proffer mitigation and adaptation mechanism with other stakeholders towards enthroning sustainable livelihood and the ecosystem of Delta State,

“The negative impacts of climate change on the health of our environment from flooding, gas flaring, deforestation, waste mismanagement, erosion, loss of biodiversity, resources conflicts, migration, poverty and insecurity amongst others are also areas of intervention while seeking international partnership,” Omoragbon said.

Other members of the group during the visit to the governor included Odugala Okezi, the Deputy Director of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Centre for Sustainable Development.

Also at the meeting was the state Commissioner for Environment, Jamani Tommy Ejiro.

