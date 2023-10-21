Delta govt dismisses report on feud between Gov Oborevwori and Okowa

The Delta State government has dismissed reports of disagreement between Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

A report emerged during the week that the two allies are no longer on talking terms over the appointment of commissioners in the state,

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, who made the clarification in a statement on Saturday in Asaba, however, described the report as an outright falsehood.

He said the governor would appoint the remaining commissioners to his government at the appropriate time.

The statement read: “We have read with great dismay, the unsavoury and sensational report on an imaginary cold war between Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“We condemn the hatchet job and its unappetising and distasteful content as it is a clear imagination concocted by the reporter.

“The report in itself woefully fell short of journalism ethics as no attempt was made by the reporter to seek clarification on the alleged cold war between both leaders.

“While Governor Oborevwori holds his predecessor, Senator Okowa and other leaders in high esteem, reports of imaginary disagreements over appointments of two commissioners are untrue.

“As professional journalists, the ethics of the profession demand that the newspaper should have sought the opinion of the dramatis personae before going to the press but that was not the case.

“We, therefore, call on the said newspaper to withdraw the said publication as it is a clear misrepresentation of facts.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now