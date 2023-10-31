PDP governors meet, welcome Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Tuesday commended President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the political crisis in Rivers State.

The president had earlier on Tuesday held talks with the Rivers State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in a bid to resolve the crisis.

The meeting followed moves by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach the governor for alleged gross misconduct.

The Assembly complex was rocked by an explosion on Sunday night.

Fubara, who visited the Complex on Monday to assess the extent of the damage to the facility, claimed that he was tear-gassed and shot at by the police operatives deployed to the parliament.

The police had since begun an investigation into the allegation.

In a communiqué issued at the issued after their meeting at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, the governors urged all parties in the dispute to sheathe their swords.

The meeting was convened to address the crisis in the South-South state.

Governors at the meeting were Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Fubara.

The communiqué read: “The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcome the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end.

“The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their swords and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.”

