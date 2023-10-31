Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of 10 REC nominees

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate for confirmation of 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu made the request in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

The president on October 25 nominated RECS for Lagos, Kwara, and eight other states.

However, the list has generated reactions in the country with many accusing the president of appointing All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists to the commission.

The letter read: “Dear Senate President, Confirmation of the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in compliance with the provisions of section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“I am pleased to present, for confirmation by the Senate, the names of the underlisted ten newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Mr. Etekamba Umaren (Akwa Ibom), Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Ma aji (Gombe).

“ Mr. Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindem (Lagos), Mr. Aminu Kasimi Idris (Nasarawa), Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq (Niger), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers), Mr. Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara).

“While I trust that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner, please accept. Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest esteem.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now