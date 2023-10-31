Lagos govt shuts 34 companies for tax evasion

The Lagos State government has shut down 34 companies for failing to remit taxes worth N356.12 million in the state.

The Director of Legal Services in the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Seyi Alade, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, on Tuesday.

He said the affected companies failed to remit their employees’ Personal Income Taxes and Consumption Taxes for operators in the hospitality sector.

Alade listed the affected companies to include NTS Nigeria Limited, Med-In Hospital and Pharma Services Limited, Danvic Petroleum International Limited, Business Intelligence Technology, Avaya Nigeria Limited, Gladstone Tech Limited, and Courier Plus Services Limited.

Others are Kurioucity Limited, Medilag Ventures Limited, Future Oilfields, and Seven Six & Ten Limited.

The LIRS director added that 23 hotels, restaurants, and event facilities were also closed for failure to deduct and remit consumption taxes.

These are – Blitz Suites & Hotel, Offshoroomz Hotel, God’s Grace Hotel, De Orange Place Limited, De Santos Hotel, Kentade Hotel Limited, Chamcee and Chelsea Suites.

Others are Falode Hotels, High Climax Hotel, Chez Moi Apartment, Excellence Hotel, Bereans Venture (Tantalizer Ebute Metta), La Avril Hotel & Suites, De Orange Place Limited, Milaco Guest House, New World Inn and Model Motels Limited.

Rely Maritime Limited, 4 Seasons Hotel, Dream Land Hotel, 343 North Restaurant and Lounge, and Jade Palace Chinese Restaurant completed the list.

Alade noted that the companies’ tax liabilities had caused the Lagos State government loss of revenue.

“The agency had previously reduced its enforcement activities to promote voluntary compliance by taxpayers.

“However, certain companies and hotels chose to engage in tax evasion.

“These companies deduct Personal Income taxes from their employees’ salaries at the end of each month and charge consumption taxes on goods and services purchased by customers.

“Therefore, the renewed enforcement activities of the Service are targeted at such companies, restaurants, hotels, and event centres,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now