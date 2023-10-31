ENDSARS: Only 16 states have submitted reports three years after protest – Rights Commission

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu, said on Tuesday the commission has received #ENDSARS panel reports from 16 states in the country.

Ojukwu stated this at an event to mark the third anniversary of #ENDSARS and the submission of a report on the protest by a non-governmental organization, “Enough is Enough (EIE),” in Abuja.

The Federal Government in November 2020 set up a panel to investigate the allegations of rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

This followed the October 2020 nationwide protest against police brutality in the country.

At the time, 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) set up panels to look into the matter.

However, the panels were Independent of the one set up by NHRC.

In his address at the event, Ojukwu commended EIE on its efforts at coming up with a review of the #ENDSARS protest and report.

He recalled that compensation of over N530 million was given to victims or families of the victims as part of the healing process.

The NHRC secretary said: “ It is a very important step taken by EIE which is to commemorate the 2020 #ENDSARS protest. It is one of the efforts to keep #ENDSARS alive.

” About 29 states set up state panels and NHRC automatically was made a member, a panel was also set up in Abuja as an independent Investigation panel by the commission.

“Today, EIE has taken a giant step towards compiling this report. The effort gears towards police reforms and I urge the states who have not submitted their reports to do so.

“ 16 states have submitted their reports and when the remaining states do same the Commission will do the comprehensive review and report.”

