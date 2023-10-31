News
#ENDSARS: Only 16 states have submitted reports three years after protest – Rights Commission
The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu, said on Tuesday the commission has received #ENDSARS panel reports from 16 states in the country.
Ojukwu stated this at an event to mark the third anniversary of #ENDSARS and the submission of a report on the protest by a non-governmental organization, “Enough is Enough (EIE),” in Abuja.
The Federal Government in November 2020 set up a panel to investigate the allegations of rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.
This followed the October 2020 nationwide protest against police brutality in the country.
At the time, 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) set up panels to look into the matter.
However, the panels were Independent of the one set up by NHRC.
In his address at the event, Ojukwu commended EIE on its efforts at coming up with a review of the #ENDSARS protest and report.
READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria did not learn from #EndSARS protest’, Peter Obi laments
He recalled that compensation of over N530 million was given to victims or families of the victims as part of the healing process.
The NHRC secretary said: “ It is a very important step taken by EIE which is to commemorate the 2020 #ENDSARS protest. It is one of the efforts to keep #ENDSARS alive.
” About 29 states set up state panels and NHRC automatically was made a member, a panel was also set up in Abuja as an independent Investigation panel by the commission.
“Today, EIE has taken a giant step towards compiling this report. The effort gears towards police reforms and I urge the states who have not submitted their reports to do so.
“ 16 states have submitted their reports and when the remaining states do same the Commission will do the comprehensive review and report.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...