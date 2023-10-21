‘Nigeria did not learn from #EndSARS protest’, Peter Obi laments

Nigeria has not yet learned from the 2020 #EndSARS protests, according to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Obi made this claim on Friday through a post on his X account.

He said, “We remember their youthful yearnings for a better nation and their struggle for good governance. Unfortunately, our nation did not pick the appropriate lessons from the incident. Instead, we have continued to retrogress on many fronts.”

The former Anambra Governor further urged government at all levels to probe the continuous detention of those who were arrested three years ago.

Read Also: ‘Peter Obi’s petition a jamboree to entertain the media, dismiss it,’ Tinubu tells Supreme Court

“Today, we mark the third anniversary of the #EndSARS protests that swept through the nation. It is an occasion to remember our brothers and sisters who fell victim during the protests that swept through the nation in 2020.

“On this note, I wish to call on the necessary authorities, whether state or Federal Government, to investigate the issue of these continued detentions and take necessary actions towards correcting the implied injustices and ensure that no one continues to be denied freedom unlawfully.

“Our journey to a new and better nation will start with respect for our constitution and obedience to the rule of law. Our democracy must be founded on respect for the rights of every citizen.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now