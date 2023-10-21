Better days are coming, Tinubu vows to redress economic woes

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to restore the country’s economy despite a myriad of challenges affecting its growth.

The president stated this to an audience with a group of devout South-West Muslims led by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo on Friday in Abuja.

This was according to a statement issued by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

The President said the current challenges facing the nation were only temporary, assuring Nigerians that better days were in the offing.

READ ALSO:Tinubu removes Faisal Shuaib, appoints Aina as NPHCDA executive secretary

“We have to believe in one country; we have to believe in Nigeria. We will do our best, and our economy will get better for the benefit of Nigerians. I am very sure of that, and we are putting in the work to ensure that,” Tinubu said.

He also stated that the goals of his administration’s policies and programmes were to create a society where hard labour would be rewarded and indolence would bear little fruit—one that was fairer, better, and honest.

“It is about our future. We must guarantee our future. Almighty Allah will not give us a burden that we cannot bear. He has put us here for a purpose. It may look difficult; even rough, but it will get better.

“We avoided it (removing petroleum subsidy) for 40 years. We are all going through the pain now, but for Nigeria not to collapse, we had to remove the subsidy.

“In the history of successful nations, there is nothing more vital than the leadership of a nation taking difficult decisions at the right time and for the right reasons. There would have been no money for the subnationals,” the president said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now