IGP orders investigation into attack of police officer in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the attack on a police officer, Omeje Matthew, in Abuja.

The IGP, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the order when he visited the officer who was on admission at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Egbetokun said the visit was to assess the condition of the officer who was brutally attacked by hoodlums at his residence in the Kabusa area of Abuja.

He directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The investigation, according to Egbetokun, was to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

He also urged other CPs and tactical commanders to ensure proper closure of all pending investigations into attacks on police officers and men in their jurisdictions.

“Attack on a police officer in the line of duty or off-duty is an attack on the entire law enforcement community and the peace and security of our society,” the IGP added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now