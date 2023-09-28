Kogi doctors suspend strike

Doctors in Kogi on Thursday suspended their two-day-old strike in the state.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike over the abduction of its member, Dr. Austin Uwumagbe, by criminals in the state.

Uwumagbe, who is the Director of Victory Hospital-Annex at Ogaminana, Adavi local government area of the state, was kidnapped by gunmen last week.

The NMA confirmed the suspension of the strike in a communiqué issued at the end of the emergency congress in Lokoja by its chairman in the state, Dr. Olusola Baoku and Secretary Dr. Emmanuel Kelvin.

The association added that the suspension of the strike s followed assurances by the state government that all efforts would be made to ensure the safe return of the doctor.

The communiqué read: “Following the intervention of the Medical Elders, the re-assurances from the Kogi State Government, the security agencies and most importantly the plight of our dear patients, the industrial action be suspended across the state at exactly 72hours from its commencement.

“The State Officers Council (SOC) of NMA Kogi should sustain engagement with all the relevant Stakeholders to ensure the release of Dr. Austin Umuragbe. Also, periodic updates should be given to the congress to review the process and chart the way forward.”

