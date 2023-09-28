NGX: Vitafoam, Oando among losers as market cap falls by N111.4bn

The Nigerian capital resumed from the Eid el-Maulud holiday with a N111.40 billion loss on Thursday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization by 0.30 percent from N36.47 trillion to N36.36 trillion at the close of trading today.

The All-Share Index dipped by 203.54 basis points to close at 66,448.63, down from 66,652.17 ASI achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 273.79 million shares valued at N3.41 billion in 6,826 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 363.98 billion shares worth N4.52 billion traded by shareholders in 7,018 deals two days ago.

RT Briscoe topped the gainers’ list with a 9.76 percent rise in share price to move from N0.41 kobo to N0.45 kobo per share.

CWG gained N0.70 kobo to close at N7.90 kobo, above its opening price of N7.20 kobo per share.

Beta Glass’ share price was up by N4.90 kobo to move from N51.30 kobo to N56.20 kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital recorded a 8.33 percent rise in share price and moved from N0.24 kobo to N0.26 kobo per share.

Cornerstone gained N0.13 kobo to end trading at N1.78 kobo from N1.65 kobo per share.

Vitafoam topped the losers’ table after shedding N2.45 kobo to drop from N24.70 kobo to N22.25 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by N0.17 kobo to end trading at N1.55 kobo from N1.72 kobo per share.

Oando lost N0.95 kobo to end trading with N8.70 kobo from N9.65 kobo per share.

John Holt lost N0.17 kobo to drop from N1.81 kobo to N1.64 kobo per share.

United Capital’s share dropped from N17.35 kobo to N16.10 kobo per share after losing N1.25 kobo during trading.

Access Holdings topped the day’s trading with 45.87 million shares valued at N710.62 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 21.11 million shares worth N657.22 million.

Unity Bank sold 19.73 million shares worth N19.23 million.

UBA traded 17.29 million shares valued at N279.31 million, while Transcorp sold 15.72 million shares valued at N93.92 million.

