NGX: Oando tops losers as investors drop N518bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 1.38 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N518.08 billion dip in the value of investments at the capital market from N37.36 trillion to N36.84 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 946.55 basis points to close at 67,324.59, down from 68,271.14 posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 1.02 billion shares worth N4.35 billion in 6,370 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 1.12 billion shares valued at N5.81 billion traded by shareholders in 7,949 deals the previous day.

NEM topped the gainers’ list with a N0.50 kobo rise in share price to move from N5 to N5.50 kobo per share.

Lasaco gained N0.18 kobo to close at N2.04, above its opening price of N1.86 kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price was up by N0.12 kobo to move from N1.25 kobo to N1.37 kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance recorded a 9.38 percent rise in share price and moved from N0.96 kobo to N1.05 per share.

DAAR Comm’s share value rose by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.25 kobo from N0.23 kobo per share.

Oando topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.30 kobo to drop from N13.15 kobo to N11.85 kobo per share.

Dangote Cement’s share price dropped by N31 to end trading at N334 from N365 per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost N0.22 kobo to end trading with N2.50 kobo from N2.72 kobo per share.

McNichols lost 7.14 percent to drop from N0.70 kobo to N0.65 kobo per share.

Tantalizer’s share dropped from N0.32 kobo to N0.30 kobo per share after losing 6.25 percent during trading.

Universal Insurance topped the day’s trading with 670.23 million shares valued at N134.33 million.

Sterling Financial Holdings followed with 65.16 million shares worth N234.11 million.

Oando sold 60.08 million shares worth N719.97 million.

Access Corporation traded 33 million shares valued at N561.45 million, while UBA sold 24.71 million shares valued at N427.85 million.

