Kogi doctors set for indefinite strike after expiration of 21-day ultimatum

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, on Friday drew the attention of the state government to the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum on its demands.

The association had on August 9 suspended its two-day strike ordered by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

It also gave the government a 21-day ultimatum to meet its demands or risk indefinite strike in the state.

The doctors are demanding the review of the hazard allowance, the upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) from 2014-2023 and the approval of the medical residency training fund, among others.

The association issued the strike notice in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Ameh Friday, and Secretary General, Dr. Peter Samuel.

The statement was made available to journalists on Saturday in Lokoja.

It read: “The ARD KSSH, wishes to state that today, makes it 21 days since its last communiqué and one month since it suspended its industrial action as directed by the National Body – NARD – for the government to look into some of its pressing demands as listed below.

“Having examined the inertia that greeted our requests and the refusal not join the national directive on suspension of service delivery because of our commitment to the client and state government, we will like to remind government of our modest demands once more:

“The upward review of CONMESS 2014 to CONMESS 2023 and approval of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

“Review of hazard allowance as released by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission, 22nd December, 2021, and implementation and cash backing of promotion as well as the statutory Annual Increments with payment of arrears of both annual increments and promotion.

“The association stressed that the statement would serve as a reminder of the association’s initial communiqué.

“The association emphasised that the moral and psychic of its members in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital is at an all-time low with respect to their concerns, unfortunately, the Hospital working environment, coupled with the unpalatable economic realities have further worsened the already sour situation.

“The ARD will convene a Congress meeting in seven days from now to have an appraisal of the progress made so far and take a decision on all its demands.”

