Doctors suspend 40-day-old strike in Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River State has suspended its strike for two weeks in the state.

The association declared an indefinite strike in Cross River on July 16 following the abduction of one of its members, Prof. Ekanem Ephraim, by hoodlums in the state.

Ekanem was kidnapped by gunmen along the Atimbo road in the Calabar Municipality local government area of the state on July 13.

The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr. Felix Archibong, said in a statement the decision to suspend the strike was taken at an emergency meeting earlier on Saturday.

The statement read: “Arising from an emergency meeting from our secretariat today, following an appeal letter from the governor of the state, Senator Bassey Otu, the Congress decided to suspend the strike for two weeks.

“We also heed the advice of our National President to give the government soft landing, hence the decision to suspend the strike. We have given the government two weeks to get our colleague back alive.

“If any of our member is kidnapped within this period we won’t hesitate going back to continue the industrial action, but we want to give the government the benefit of doubt based on the appeal of the governor and the assurance he has given us that she is still alive and will regain her freedom.

“We are also aware that a N5 million bounty has been placed by Cross River State government which will be given to anyone with useful information to apprehend those behind her kidnap and eventual release of Prof. Ekanem Ephraim.

“We are not calling off the industrial action, we only suspended it because according to the governor a lot of Cross Riverians are suffering and many are dying.

“As an association, we are not aware because we have not been going to our offices since the strike was declared, we only want to allow the government to fulfill the promise it has made and we have started seeing positive steps as security presence has increased in the metropolis.

“We are also appealing to those behind our colleague’s abduction, to please release her. We are not trying to flex muscles with anyone, but all we ask for is the release of our colleague back to us alive.”

