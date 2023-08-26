Military claims troops killed 23 terrorists, arrested 103 others in Northern Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops attached to the various theatre commands have killed 23 suspected terrorists, arrested 109 criminals across the country in the last nine weeks.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said one informant and 22 suspected oil thieves were arrested during the period.

He added that the troops also rescued 41 hostages in the operations.

Buba said: “231 terrorists and their family members – 25 adult males, 63 adult females and 143 children surrendered to troops in the North- East.

“Troops recovered 41 weapons and 300 assorted weapons comprising 14 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, two AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammo and one PKT gun.

Other recovered items include one LMG, two pump action guns, two locally fabricated pistols, three locally fabricated rifles, two Dane guns, one pistol, and two locally made long barrel guns.

“Additionally, troops recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 AK47 magazine, one magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 239 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five rounds of 7.62 NATO, 44 rounds of PKT, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo and six cartridges.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 13 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones, one bicycle, 10 machetes and a pair of camouflage.”

