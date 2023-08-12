Troops kill three suspected bandits, rescue 10 hostages in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, have killed three suspected bandits and rescued 10 hostages during a clearance operation in Kaduna State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Lt- Col. Musa Yahaya, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said the troops would sustain its aggressive clearance operations against all criminal elements in the division’s area of responsibility.

The spokesman said: “The operation has again yielded positive results as our gallant troops made contact with marauding bandits and criminal elements in Kabode village of Chikun and Birnin Yero village of Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State and engaged them.

“Acting on credible intelligence on August 11, troops exploited Kabode general area of Chikun LGA, made contact with marauding bandits, and engaged them in a firefight.

“Troops neutralized three bandits and recovered one AK 47 rifle loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62 mm, one Camo jungle hat, three mobile phones, one head warmer, one MP3 player, charms, and the sum of N1,305 only.”

He said the 10 kidnap victims were rescued in Danbaba Village in Igabi LGA after bandits abandoned them upon sighting troops who had laid ambush for them at Birnin Yero.

“The rescued kidnap victims have been given medical attention and reunited with their families,” Yahaya added.

