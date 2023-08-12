Boko Haram insurgents reportedly kill five, abduct 7 women in Borno town

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed five people near the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Bama local government area of Borno State on Thursday.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday the terrorists also abducted seven women during an attack on vehicles in the area.

He added that the insurgents shot the victims at a close range before whisking the women into a forest in the area.

However, the state police command and other security agents are yet to confirm the incident.

Bama town, the second largest in Borno State, has come under several attacks from Boko Haram in the last 10 years.

The town was repeatedly attacked between May 2013 and September 2014 and finally seized by the terror group the same which turned it into its headquarters the same year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now