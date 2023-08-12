News
Boko Haram insurgents reportedly kill five, abduct 7 women in Borno town
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed five people near the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Bama local government area of Borno State on Thursday.
An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday the terrorists also abducted seven women during an attack on vehicles in the area.
He added that the insurgents shot the victims at a close range before whisking the women into a forest in the area.
However, the state police command and other security agents are yet to confirm the incident.
Bama town, the second largest in Borno State, has come under several attacks from Boko Haram in the last 10 years.
The town was repeatedly attacked between May 2013 and September 2014 and finally seized by the terror group the same which turned it into its headquarters the same year.
