New report claims Boko Haram killed over 5,000 Nigerians in 30 months

A report by a security research agency, the SBM Intelligence, has claimed that at least 5,873 Nigerians were killed by Boko Haram terrorists in 30 months.

In the report released on Saturday, SBM said the fatalities were recorded in 430 incidents across different parts of the country, especially in the North-East between December 2020 and May this year.

It added that Borno State led with the highest number of fatalities recorded during the period followed by Yobe, Niger, Kastina, and Adamawa States.

Other states mentioned in the report were Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano and Nasarawa, Ondo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It read: “Nigeria’s longest-running insurgency entered its 13th year at the start of 2023. Over the past two years, the military has made significant strides against the terrorist group, aided by modern military hardware, including Tucano jets.

READ ALSO:Panic as Boko Haram insurgents invade Borno farming communities, kill 15 farmers

“However, the terrorist group’s expansion into the North-Central and North-West indicated that the work remained unfinished.

“There is something with the call signature of terrorists. This is when terrorists carry out attacks to show they are still in control, but a sensible government will not rush to attack them. A sensible government will carefully look at the signature and pattern of terrorist attacks and find out why previous governments failed.”

“So far the security, intelligence agencies and the military have greatly improved compared to about three years ago, but there is still a lot to be done to bring the terrorists to their knees.

“Perhaps, the new set of service chiefs will work together, backed by the President to end it once and for all or at least reduce their potency to the barest minimum.

“It can be done once the political will is there and they work together instead of working at cross-purposes. Sadly, it’s easier said than done, simply because terrorism is one of the most powerful political tools available.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now