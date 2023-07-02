News
Gunmen kill pastor, abduct seven members in Ogun church
Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed a pastor and abducted seven members of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) parish in Abule-Ori, Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun State.
The Commander of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps, Mr. Soji Gonzalo, confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the corps Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, on Sunday in Abeokuta.
Gonzalo said the corps, however, rescued the seven church members and killed one of the kidnappers during a rescue operation.
READ ALSO:Gunmen reportedly abduct passengers, kill 2 in Imo
The statement read: “The Owode-Egba Zonal Command of the corps, under Jimoh Omoniyi, received a distress call that some members of the RCCG, Desires of Nations Parish, under Ogun Province 22, Abule-Ori in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area were attacked during a vigil.
”At least seven members of the church were kidnapped and the pastor killed.
“Officers of the Corps were charged to go after the suspects to rescue the victims unhurt and the officers swung into action immediately.
“The seven victims were rescued unhurt while one of the kidnappers was killed. Many of the attackers sustained serious injuries during the exchange of gunfire.
“A joint team of the police and the So-Safe Corps are already on the trail of the fleeing kidnappers to capture them alive.”
