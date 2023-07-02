Ogun gets new police commissioner

Mr. Abiodun Alamutu has been deployed to Ogun as the new Commissioner of Police in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday night in Abeokuta.

Alamutu took over from Olanrewaju Oladimeji, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

The statement read: “He (Alamutu) joined the NPF on May 18, 1992, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lagos State University.

“He proceeded to Gwoza Maiduguri in 1993 for the Police Mobile Force, Anti-riot and Tactical Maneuvering Training.

“The new Commissioner of Police attended several development courses as stipulated by the NPF.

“He is presently an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the United States.

“Since his appointment in 1992 into the NPF, Alamutu has served in most of the states, even in the toughest terrain as a seasoned officer of repute.

“He has on the job garnered both administrative and operational experiences over the years.”

