News
Ogun gets new police commissioner
Mr. Abiodun Alamutu has been deployed to Ogun as the new Commissioner of Police in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday night in Abeokuta.
Alamutu took over from Olanrewaju Oladimeji, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.
The statement read: “He (Alamutu) joined the NPF on May 18, 1992, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lagos State University.
“He proceeded to Gwoza Maiduguri in 1993 for the Police Mobile Force, Anti-riot and Tactical Maneuvering Training.
READ ALSO:Police arrest most notorious kidnapper Evans terrorising Lagos, Ogun states
“The new Commissioner of Police attended several development courses as stipulated by the NPF.
“He is presently an active member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the United States.
“Since his appointment in 1992 into the NPF, Alamutu has served in most of the states, even in the toughest terrain as a seasoned officer of repute.
“He has on the job garnered both administrative and operational experiences over the years.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...