Police rescues victim from cultists’ den in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have rescued a victim held hostage by suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Wednesday in Warri that the victim was rescued by police operatives attached to the Sapele Division on Sunday.

He said: “The police operatives heard some suspected cultists chanting ‘Aro Mate’ and swiftly moved to the area.

READ ALSO: Police kills three suspected armed robbers in Delta

“The suspects, on sighting the police, took to their heels, leaving behind a victim they were holding hostage with the intention to murder him.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family.”

“ One pump action gun was recovered from the scene and investigation into the matter was ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now