News
Police rescues victim from cultists’ den in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have rescued a victim held hostage by suspected cultists in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Wednesday in Warri that the victim was rescued by police operatives attached to the Sapele Division on Sunday.
He said: “The police operatives heard some suspected cultists chanting ‘Aro Mate’ and swiftly moved to the area.
READ ALSO: Police kills three suspected armed robbers in Delta
“The suspects, on sighting the police, took to their heels, leaving behind a victim they were holding hostage with the intention to murder him.
“The victim was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family.”
“ One pump action gun was recovered from the scene and investigation into the matter was ongoing.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...