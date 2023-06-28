Eid-el-Kabir: Sultan tasks leaders on improved security

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, on Wednesday, urged Nigerian leaders to do more to improve the nation’s security.

The Sultan, who made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslims in Sokoto, also appealed to Nigerians to pray more for the leaders to succeed.

He said: “Our prayers are always key toward the success of the leaders. We should sustain the tempo in order for them to succeed in the tasks ahead.

“Government should be more committed to strengthening security.

“Security remains the bedrock of any societal development. As such, strengthening it will enable us to excel.”

