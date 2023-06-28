Gov Abiodun urges support for reforms initiated by Tinubu’s govt

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The governor made the call in a chat with journalists shortly after this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayers held at the Lantoro praying ground in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun, who was represented at the forum by the Senator representing Ogun Central District, Shuaib Salisu, said Nigerians would soon begin to see the positive outcome of the reforms initiated by the Federal Government.

He said: “Nigerians need to be patient with President Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidy. The hardship being experienced now is temporary.

“The fuel subsidy had to be removed for Nigeria’s economy to survive, because corruption in the fuel subsidy regime had cost Nigeria a huge amount of revenue, and millions of Nigerians were not benefiting from it.”

The governor implored Nigerians to support the current reforms in critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the current administration, both at the state and national levels, will significantly improve a lot of things in the country.

“When the leadership is provided, the challenges of Nigeria are not unsurmountable. There is nothing that can be achieved without some pain.

“On the issue of fuel subsidy, you can see for instance that smuggling has gone down because fuel subsidy is not being enjoyed by Nigerians.

”More money will now be in the pockets of the Federal Government to take care of the masses.

“Every good thing will come with some little pain. But what is important is that you can see the direction that Bola Tinubu is heading as president and by providing that leadership every other thing will fall into place.

“So there is no better time to make those difficult but very necessary decisions. In another six months or one year, we will begin to see the benefits,” Abiodun added.

He also applauded the president over the unification of the exchange rate.

”They buy the dollar at N400 or N420 and they go and sell it in the open market. The average Nigerian is not benefitting from that,” the governor concluded.

