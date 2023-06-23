Metro
Police kills three suspected armed robbers in Delta
Police operatives in Delta on Thursday killed three suspected armed robbers and recovered weapons in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Warri, said the suspects were members of a robbery gang terrorising residents of the city and its environs.
Edafe said: “The suspects were neutralised on Thursday by the police operatives attached to the “B Division,” Warri.
“The Divisional Police Officer, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, received a distress call that armed robbers were operating with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car on the Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu Airport Road, Warri.
“The team mobilised to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting them advancing towards them, fired gunshots at the team.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspected armed robbers in Delta
“The police operatives retaliated and engaged them in a gun duel during which three of them were fatally wounded, while other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.
“The injured suspects gave up the ghost on their way to the hospital.
“One cut-to-size locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car, and eight different vehicle keys were recovered from the suspects.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...