Police kills three suspected armed robbers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Thursday killed three suspected armed robbers and recovered weapons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Warri, said the suspects were members of a robbery gang terrorising residents of the city and its environs.

Edafe said: “The suspects were neutralised on Thursday by the police operatives attached to the “B Division,” Warri.

“The Divisional Police Officer, SP Bolarinwa Alabi, received a distress call that armed robbers were operating with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car on the Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu Airport Road, Warri.

“The team mobilised to the scene and the hoodlums on sighting them advancing towards them, fired gunshots at the team.

“The police operatives retaliated and engaged them in a gun duel during which three of them were fatally wounded, while other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.

“The injured suspects gave up the ghost on their way to the hospital.

“One cut-to-size locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car, and eight different vehicle keys were recovered from the suspects.”

