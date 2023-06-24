JAMB picks 140 as cut-off mark for varsity admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set the cut-off mark for admission into the nation’s universities for the 2022/23 academic session at 140 and above.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this at the presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and Awards held on Saturday in Abuja.

He added that the board had approved 100 as the cut-off mark for polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

The JAMB chief, however, said universities are at liberty to decide individual cut-off marks but insisted that no university would be allowed to admit any candidate who scores below 140.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, who was also at the meeting, charged the board to maintain the sanctity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at all times.

A total of 1,586,765 candidates sat for this year’s UTME in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

