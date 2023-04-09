JAMB announces new date for 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

In a statement released in Abuja on Sunday and signed by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board made this disclosure, stating that the UTME, which was originally planned to begin on April 29, will now begin on April 25, 2023.

Benjamin added that the board’s rescheduled mock-UTME would take place on April 18, 2023.

He stated that candidates who were present and screened for the test but were unable to sit for the mock of March 30, have been given a new opportunity to retake the practice test on April 18.

The statement read in part: ”It would be recalled that JAMB had earlier conducted its 2023 Mock-UTME on Thursday, March 30 in 725 centres across the country.

”However, the exercise ran into some technical hitches in some centres, thereby denying some candidates the opportunity to sit for the examination.

”The board’s mock examination was designed for the purpose of testing its preparedness and that of its partners for the UTME as well as give prospective candidates the opportunity to have hands-on experience of the CBT test environment.

”It is, therefore, in order to give those candidates, who were unable to sit for the examination owing to no fault of theirs, the opportunity to take the examination that the mock examination had been rescheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 18,,” he said.

Benjamin also said the board had brought forward the conduct of its 2023 UTME which was earlier scheduled to hold from Saturday, April 29, to Tuesday, April 25 mainly to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments.

”By so doing, the board hopes that no citizen will be denied the opportunity of exercising their civic responsibilities.

”It should be noted that the board does not have the liberty of shifting forward its examination as other public examinations are billed to commence their exercises in the early part of May 2023.

“Yet another factor is the need to accommodate those institutions with stable academic calendar to resume as scheduled,” he added.

