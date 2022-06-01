Metro
JAMB to probe claims of technical hitches during UTME
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced on Tuesday that it was reviewing claims of candidates who were unable to write the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry due to biometric failure and technical challenges.
This was announced via a tweet by the examination agency’s official Twitter handle, @jambhq.
“The Board is investigating claims of candidates who could not sit the 2022 UTME due to biometric failure or technical problems. Those whose claims are genuine might be considered,” the tweet read.
Read also: JAMB rules out extension of deadline for UTME registration
As a result of the biometric issues, the board had previously stated that 69 results had been withheld and that 1,783 candidates would have to retake the examinations.
The examination board also stated that laptops would be used for examinations in the future.
