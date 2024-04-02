JAMB uncovers 1,665 fake A’Level results

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, said the board has uncovered at least 1,665 fake Advance Level results during the ongoing Direct Entry registration process.

Oloyede, according to the board’s weekly bulletin released to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, stated this when he received officials of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students in his office.

He said the A’ level results verification was occasioned by the endemic corruption associated with the system and the need to restore the integrity of the admission process.

He said 397 out of the fake results were from Colleges of Education, 453 university diplomas, and the rest for other A’ level certificates.

Oloyede urged the country’s institutions to take measures to safeguard the integrity of their certificates.

