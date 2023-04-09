Air Peace’s plane suffers damage after bird strike

On Saturday, Air Peace’s flight from Asaba, Delta State, was affected by a bird strike as the aircraft landed in Abuja, its final destination.

This was disclosed by the domestic airline operator after the incident, according to reports on Sunday. Passengers were not harmed during the bird strike, as Air Peace said they disembarked normally.

A bird strike is a collision between birds and an aircraft on the ground or in flight. The incident often makes it impossible for the same aircraft to fly again immediately, as it damages the plane. Bird strikes damage an aircraft’s forward-facing areas such as the windscreen, nose cone and engines.

As a result, other Air Peace flights scheduled for the plane with registration number ES-SAZ were disrupted before another plane was made available for passengers.

READ ALSO: Air Peace explains flight disruptions for last three days

“This is to inform the flying public and our esteemed customers that our Asaba-Abuja flight- P47866- had a bird strike upon landing in Abuja today, Saturday, April 8, 2023.

“The aircraft, with Registration Number ES-SAZ, landed safely and passengers disembarked normally.

“While we deeply empathise with passengers whose flights have been consequently affected by this unforeseen development, arrangement was made for another aircraft to operate Abuja-Asaba, Asaba-Lagos and other flights on that rotation.

“Be assured of our strict compliance with established safety standards,” Air Peace management said in a statement released to address the incident and its impact on passengers.

The incident occurred four days af

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now