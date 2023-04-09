News
Air Peace’s plane suffers damage after bird strike
On Saturday, Air Peace’s flight from Asaba, Delta State, was affected by a bird strike as the aircraft landed in Abuja, its final destination.
This was disclosed by the domestic airline operator after the incident, according to reports on Sunday. Passengers were not harmed during the bird strike, as Air Peace said they disembarked normally.
A bird strike is a collision between birds and an aircraft on the ground or in flight. The incident often makes it impossible for the same aircraft to fly again immediately, as it damages the plane. Bird strikes damage an aircraft’s forward-facing areas such as the windscreen, nose cone and engines.
As a result, other Air Peace flights scheduled for the plane with registration number ES-SAZ were disrupted before another plane was made available for passengers.
“This is to inform the flying public and our esteemed customers that our Asaba-Abuja flight- P47866- had a bird strike upon landing in Abuja today, Saturday, April 8, 2023.
“The aircraft, with Registration Number ES-SAZ, landed safely and passengers disembarked normally.
“While we deeply empathise with passengers whose flights have been consequently affected by this unforeseen development, arrangement was made for another aircraft to operate Abuja-Asaba, Asaba-Lagos and other flights on that rotation.
“Be assured of our strict compliance with established safety standards,” Air Peace management said in a statement released to address the incident and its impact on passengers.
The incident occurred four days af
