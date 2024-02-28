Air Peace announces new London route prices: economy N1.2m, business for N4m

Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, announced new pricing for its upcoming London route, effective March 30th, 2024.

This is contained in a statement in Lagos by the airline’s Corporate Communications Lead, Mr Stanley Olisa.

According to Olisa, “The flight schedules for Air Peace London route are now available on our website, and we are crashing the price of flight tickets.

“A return economy class ticket goes for N1.2 million, while a return business class ticket sells for N4 million.

“Nigerians studying in the United Kingdom can also now access their special 15 per cent rebate on the already reduced economy fares.”

Monitoring online discussions and further announcements from Air Peace might shed light on the company’s rationale behind the pricing strategy and potential public reception.

Additionally, observing the actual booking trends for the London route will be crucial in understanding the market’s response to the announced prices.

