Air Peace announces new London route prices: economy N1.2m, business for N4m
Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, announced new pricing for its upcoming London route, effective March 30th, 2024.
This is contained in a statement in Lagos by the airline’s Corporate Communications Lead, Mr Stanley Olisa.
According to Olisa, “The flight schedules for Air Peace London route are now available on our website, and we are crashing the price of flight tickets.
“A return economy class ticket goes for N1.2 million, while a return business class ticket sells for N4 million.
“Nigerians studying in the United Kingdom can also now access their special 15 per cent rebate on the already reduced economy fares.”
Key Points:
- Economy Class: Air Peace’s return economy class ticket for the London route is set at N1.2 million.
- Business Class: The return business class ticket is priced at N4 million.
- Student Discount: Nigerian students studying in the UK are eligible for a 15% discount on the economy class fare.
Monitoring online discussions and further announcements from Air Peace might shed light on the company’s rationale behind the pricing strategy and potential public reception.
Additionally, observing the actual booking trends for the London route will be crucial in understanding the market’s response to the announced prices.
