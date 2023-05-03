Flight disruptions over Imo govt-labour dispute to cost Air Peace N700m

The management of Air Peace on Wednesday accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of targeting the airline amid its dispute with the Imo State government.

NLC and TUC disrupted the operation of Air Peace on Wednesday.

The move was aimed at preventing the airline from processing flights to Owerri, the state capital.

The labour unions had on Tuesday night directed workers in Imo State to withdraw their services as retaliation for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s decision to disrupt their Workers’ Day celebration in the state.

Air Peace said in a statement that NLC and TUC had in a letter directed the airline not to process flight operations to Owerri but replied that its commitment was to Nigerians and not to Governor Uzodimma.

The unions took over the airline’s counters and disrupted Air Peace’s operations on Wednesday to enforce the directive.

The statement read: “They wrote us yesterday (Tuesday), saying that no flight should be operated into Owerri today (Wednesday) because Governor Uzodimma disrupted their May Day activities a few days ago.

“Air Peace has no affiliation whatsoever with the Imo State Government or Governor Uzodimma. Our duty and commitment are to the Nigerian flying public that paid us. We have a contract with them to deliver. This morning, they carried out a selective attack on Air Peace, took over our counters and disrupted our operations.”

Air Peace’s management condemned the action and queried why the unions did not stop bus transportation to Owerri or prevent other airline operators from processing their flights to the Imo State capital.



“We do not understand why Air Peace and aviation should be selected for this kind of treatment. If they have a grouse against Governor Uzodimma, that should be taken to Imo State.

“Why are they not stopping road transport workers who are going to Imo State? Aviation borders on national security and Nigeria has been made a laughing stock in the world,” it added.

The airline said the disruption would lead to a loss of N700 million with many flights cancelled or delayed due to the action.

“While they were doing this, another Nigerian airline was allowed to operate into and out of Owerri. They are disrupting over 110 flights of Air Peace.

“This particular illegal action of NLC and TUC will lead to over N700m loss to the airline,’ the statement concluded.

