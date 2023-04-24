Air Peace pledges to airlift trapped Nigerians from Sudan for free

Air Peace, announced on Monday that it would be willing to transport any Nigerian stuck in Sudan for free.

This is happening against the backdrop of the continuing insurrection in the nation.

The airline stated that students from Nigeria and others stuck in the war-torn country need assistance.

In the midst of the xenophobic attack against Africans living in South Africa in 2019, a situation that put Nigerians’ lives in danger, Air Peace sent out flights to evacuate Nigerians there.

Consequently, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema stated that if Nigerians could be moved to a neigbouring country the airline would fly there and evacuate them, as Sudan’s airspace is closed from civil aviation flights.

He said, “I am compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country. It would be my own commitment to make sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe.

“Everything must not be left for the government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

“Again, Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge if the government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan.

“Everything must not be left for government and government alone. It will be a privilege and honour of tremendous pride that we will be out there to give every Nigerian stranded in Sudan a sense of pride and oneness in their country.

“We are very ready to do it immediately. No time wasting. Any action that would promote national pride, national cohesion, peace and unity, we are for it. Again, we have no apologies for believing in our nation and loving the nation despite certain national challenges.

“If they are moved to Kenya or Uganda or any other country, we will move in to get them out. Some parents have started calling on us to help. We are ready to do this again and again.”

