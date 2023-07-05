News
Imo govt dismisses report of attack on state secretariat
The Imo State government has dismissed a report on the attack of the state secretariat by gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order in the state on Wednesday morning.
In a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, the government urged the people of the state to disregard the report.
A report emerged on social media on Wednesday morning that gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had invaded the secretariat, shot sporadically and caused workers to scamper for safety.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Okorocha’s convoy in Imo, reportedly kill police officer
The statement read: “What happened was that the Police trailed a suspect in a case to the secretariat to effect his arrest in an alleged criminal matter.
“It was in an attempt to effect the person’s arrest that the police fired warning shots.
“Government also reassures Imo residents of her willingness to do everything constitutionally possible to protect their lives and property, both at their homes and offices.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...