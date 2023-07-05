Imo govt dismisses report of attack on state secretariat

The Imo State government has dismissed a report on the attack of the state secretariat by gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order in the state on Wednesday morning.

In a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Oguwike Nwachukwu, the government urged the people of the state to disregard the report.

A report emerged on social media on Wednesday morning that gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had invaded the secretariat, shot sporadically and caused workers to scamper for safety.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Okorocha’s convoy in Imo, reportedly kill police officer

The statement read: “What happened was that the Police trailed a suspect in a case to the secretariat to effect his arrest in an alleged criminal matter.

“It was in an attempt to effect the person’s arrest that the police fired warning shots.

“Government also reassures Imo residents of her willingness to do everything constitutionally possible to protect their lives and property, both at their homes and offices.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now