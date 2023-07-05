Enugu govt reaffirms ban on sit-at-home

The Enugu State government on Wednesday reaffirmed its ban on Monday’s sit-at-home order in the state.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the government vowed to enforce the ban.

He said the government said monitored reports on alleged shooting in parts of the state and found them to be mere scaremongering by the enemies of peace and progress.

The government statement followed the declaration of a six- day sit-at-order by factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa.

Governor Peter Mbah had shortly after his assumption of office banned the weekly sit-at-home order in the state.

The statement read: “The peddlers and instigators of the fake news and pandemonium are already being tracked down by government and the security agencies with a view to bringing them to book.

“The Enugu State Government, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the falsehoods and fake images being spread on social media and go about their businesses.

“Security measures are fully in place to enforce law and order as well as safeguard lives and property.

“We must not succumb to the evil machinations of those, who have no stake in our state; those who mostly live, work, and educate their children overseas, while destroying the economy of our people, the education and future of our children at home.

“All offices, markets, business premises, schools, among others, remain open and fully functional and those who want to test the collective resolve and strength of Ndi Enugu will not only be defeated, but will be meted the full wrath of the law.”

