Abaribe accuses Biafran dissident, Simon Ekpa, of using sit-at-home to extort money

The Senator representing Abia-South in the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has accused self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa of using the sit-at-home situation in the South-East as a way of making money.

Abaribe who made the allegations in an interview on Channels TV on Monday night, said the reason the Finland-based Biafran agitator and his cohorts are refusing to reverse the order is because they are using the order as a money making scheme and will do everything to sustain it despite calls from several Igbo leaders.

“Of course, the man who is profiting from it, Simon Ekpa, who is far away in Finland, is using it (sit-at-home) as a money making scheme and because of that, he and his cohorts have refused to put a stop to it.

“We can now see that because they profit from this, they are not going to stop it because it has become a money-making venture.

“We have seen adverts on the internet asking people to contribute money for the liberation of Biafra,” the Senator stated.

