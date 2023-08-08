Nigerian govt donates 50,000 vaccines to combat Anthrax in Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has received 50,000 doses of anthrax vaccination from the Federal Government in an effort to stop the disease from spreading to both humans and animals in the region.

According to a statement released by FMARD in Abuja on Monday, the FG made the donation through FMARD while paying a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture in Ikeja.

The Deputy Director of Veterinary and Pests Control Services, Abdulkareem Durosinlorun, who was acting in place of FMARD Permanent Secretary Ernest Umakhihe, stated that the donation of the vaccinations will expedite the vaccination of livestock against anthrax.

He claimed that the programme will help protect the livestock industry and ensure that butchers sell wholesome meat.

Umakhihe explained that anthrax, an infectious disease caused by bacteria, affects both domestic and wild animals and could also affect humans, especially those working closely with infected animals.

He pointed out that the bacteria, which exist as spores, could be found in the soil, wool or hair of infected animals.

The permanent secretary added that animals could be infected when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plant or water.

“The essence of our visit is to create awareness and sensitisation among stakeholders in the prevention and control of the disease in Nigeria.

“We have also provided 50,000 free doses of the anthrax vaccine to the state in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

“The cattle merchants and butchers need to know the symptoms and signs of this disease so that they can immediately alert the veterinary authorities,” Umakhike stated.

