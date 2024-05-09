Lagos unveils 10-minute approval system for building permits

An Electronic Physical Planning Permit System to allow building approval to be obtained in just 10 minutes has been introduced by the Lagos State Government.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, during a ministerial press briefing to mark the first year of the second term in office of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday in Ikeja.

Babatunde said the initiative will ensure a seamless and efficient process for stakeholders.

He said: “The Lagos State Government is poised to revolutionise the planning approval process with the introduction of an Electronic Physical Planning Permit Process System.

“The innovative system will enable building approval to be obtained in just ten minutes, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for stakeholders.”

The e-GIS project began in 2016 and gained momentum in 2021, when Sanwo-Olu outlined a plan for its implementation.

The e-GIS Office (LAGIS) has been entrusted with overseeing the project, which aims to create a comprehensive digital platform for land administration and geographic information services.

Babatunde explained that the e-GIS Office fully took over the responsibility of supervising and project management of the Lagos enterprise GIS upgrade and integrated land administration automated system.

This, according to him, ensured the institutionalisation of enterprise geographic information service statewide, leading up to the creation of an agency known as the Lagos Geographic Information Service.

He said that the processes led to the passage of its bill by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“To ensure a smooth implementation process, stakeholders and the public will be engaged through a series of retreats and sensitisation programmes.

“This will foster a better understanding of the importance of the bill and the benefits of the Electronic Physical Planning Process System.

“With this innovative system, Lagos State is poised to become a leader in digital governance and efficient urban planning.” Babatunde said.

