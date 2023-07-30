Lagos govt destroys six animals infected with anthrax

The Lagos State government has confiscated and burnt six animals infected with Anthrax disease to prevent its spread.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

She said the cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege areas of the state.

Emokpae said that no case of human infection had either been identified or reported since the discovery of Anthrax disease in Lagos.

She revealed that the state government has stepped up human and animal surveillance in the state.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt confirms first anthrax case in Niger farm

According to the permanent secretary, free vaccination activities and monitoring have been intensified across the state.

The Federal Government confirmed the first outbreak of anthrax in the country on July 18.

The outbreak of the disease was first reported in Ghana in June.

Emokpae said: “Animal owners should take advantage of the exercise by coming forward with their herd for inoculation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now