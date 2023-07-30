Troops uncover illegal refining site in Delta

Troops of the 181 Amphibious Battalion on Sunday uncovered a major illegal refining site in Delta State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the refining site was discovered at Owahwa community in Ughelli South local government area of the state.

According to him, the operation was carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and private security firm.

He said the operation followed a surveillance report on the activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.

The spokesman said: “The troops stormed the site and discovered 35 modular ovens used for illegal oil refining; three fabricated reservoirs; 30 dugout reservoirs and 75 galvanised pipes.

“The operatives have since clamped down on the illegal refining site.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law-abiding citizens to continue to support on-going anti-oil theft operations by reporting suspected illicit refining and illegal bunkering in their areas to security agencies.”

