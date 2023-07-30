Ondo govt announces 30-year infrastructure development plan

The Ondo State government on Sunday announced a 30-year infrastructure development plan tagged: “Ondo 2054.”

The state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Emmanuel Igbasan, who announced the plan at a media briefing in Akure, said it was designed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for the infrastructural and socio-economic development of all parts of the state.

He said the state’s House of Assembly would deliberate on the plan to give it legal backing.

The commissioner said: “As a people, we must define a clear path for our progress.

“For a nation to experience progress and development, there must be a clear, strategic, and sustainable trajectory, which provides the compass to guide and direct efforts and resources.



“The future we all desire depends on the vision we have; the strength of the foundation we lay and the efforts we make today.

“It is, therefore, against this realisation that the present administration, in compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law 2017, started the process of charting a clear path.

“The path will address our present-day challenges and provide the highway for accelerated development for the next 30 years.

“The core objective of this exercise is to galvanise all citizens and friends of Ondo State to collectively set the policy direction that will optimise our efforts and harness our potential.”

