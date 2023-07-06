The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju has disclosed that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu will soon return from his medical vacation abroad.

Ademola-Olateju, who made the revelation in a statement on Thursday, said the governor is in high spirits and will be back home as soon as he is discharged by doctors.

The statement also extended gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, APC leaders, other state governors, and well-meaning indigenes of Ondo State for their support through constant prayers for the governor’s full recovery.

The commissioner was however still silent on the state of health of the governor, or his ailment, which has been a subject of discourse among stakeholders in the state, some of whom have called on Akeredolu to resign and tend to his failing health.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Ondo State, @RotimiAkeredolu expresses his profound gratitude to the good people of Ondo State for the ceaseless evocation of prayers and messages of goodwill for his full recovery and return to good health, soon. This unprecedented display of genuine affection and solidarity has been a soothing balm and the reinvigorating elixir sustaining the determination, not only for the amiable Governor to stand on his feet, but also, more importantly, for him to continue his service to the people, particularly the good people of Ondo State.

“The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support. He is in high spirits and expects to join the people of the State as soon as his doctors consider it expedient”

