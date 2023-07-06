News
Court grants Kyari bail after 17 months in custody
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted bail to the suspended Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arraigned Kyari alongside Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu who are members of the IRT for alleged link alleged links with an international drug cartel on March 7 last year.
He was arrested by the NDLEA on February 14, 2022.
The agency filed a 24-count charge against Kyari and his two siblings – Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari – over non-disclosure of assets in June.
READ ALSO: Drug deal: NDLEA gives reason for Kyari, others’ closed-doors trial
The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In his ruling on the bail application, the judge granted Kyari bail in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.
He said the charges against the defendants are bailable.
The sureties, according to the judge, must have property worth N25 million within the jurisdiction.
