News
Ondo govt renews ban on nightclubs, pubs over insecurity
Ondo State government said on Thursday the ban on pubs and nightclubs operating beyond 12 midnight is still in force.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said the renewed directive was due to the growing insecurity in the state.
He said relevant security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, have been briefed and directed to carry out the directive.
The commissioner noted that some cases of insecurity had been traced to activities of cult groups operating from nightclubs in the state.
READ ALSO: Ondo govt insists herders must register to operate in state
He said: “In the light of the foregoing, government wishes to reiterate its ban on late hour activities of nightclubs, pubs, and public bars in the state.
“Succinctly, any violation of this ban from 12 midnight shall be met with a commensurate action by relevant authorities.
“For the emphasis, no nightclub, pub, or bar must operate beyond midnight, starting from today, Thursday.”
