Ondo govt dismisses rumour of Akeredolu’s death

The Ondo State government on Saturday dismissed a rumour on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s death.

A report emerged on Saturday that the governor who has been battling with an undisclosed ailment died in the early hours of the day in Akure, the state capital.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) had also expressed concern over Akeredolu’s health.

The two parties had during the week challenged the state government to inform the public about the governor’s health status and whereabouts.

However, in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the government urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour of Akeredolu’s death.

The statement read: “We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the government when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive.”

