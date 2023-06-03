Ondo Assembly elects Oladiji as new speaker, resumes plenary July 17

The lawmaker representing Ondo East Constituency, Olamide Oladiji, Saturday, emerged as the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Oladiji’s emergence followed the inauguration of the 10th Assembly by the Clerk, Benjamin Jaiyeola, in Akure.

He will take over from Bamidele Oleyelogun, whose tenure ended on Friday.

The clerk had earlier read a proclamation from Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, paving the way for the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Oladiji was unanimously elected the speaker by 26 members of the Assembly following his nomination by the lawmaker representing Ifedore Constituency, Temitope Akomolafe, and seconded by his colleague from Ondo West Constituency 2, Oladapo Biola.

He was the Deputy Majority Leader in the 9th Assembly.

Ondo Assembly speaker dismisses rumour of resignation

Also, the lawmaker representing Ilaje Constituency 1, Abayomi Akinruntan, was elected the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

Akinruntan, who is the son of the traditional ruler in the Ugbo kingdom, Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, was elected unopposed by the lawmakers.

In his address, the new speaker thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

He also thanked Governor Akeredolu for giving the parliament enabling environment to carry out its activities in the state.

The Assembly, thereafter, declared a six-week recess and will resume plenary on July 17

