Aiyedatiwa presents 2024 budget estimate of N384.5bn to Ondo Assembly

The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, presented the 2024 budget estimate of N384.5 billion to the State House of Assembly.

In his address at the event, Aiyedatiwa said the state government set aside N172.5 billion as recurrent expenditure and N212.014 billion as capital spending in the appropriation bill christened: “Budget of Economic Resilience.”

He took over as acting governor after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu travelled abroad for another round of medical check-up last week.

Aiyedatiwa said infrastructure took N95.5 billion or 24.8 percent of the total budget.

He said: “Given the above fundamentals, coupled with the removal of fuel subsidy which is expected to translate into more revenue from FAAC to our state, a total budget of N384,533,000 only is being proposed for the 2024 fiscal year.

“The challenges that lie ahead in the incoming year dictate that we should all work together, as we seek to create an enduring economy for our dear state that whatever we do today will be referenced tomorrow.”

