Politics
Aiyedatiwa presents 2024 budget estimate of N384.5bn to Ondo Assembly
The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, presented the 2024 budget estimate of N384.5 billion to the State House of Assembly.
In his address at the event, Aiyedatiwa said the state government set aside N172.5 billion as recurrent expenditure and N212.014 billion as capital spending in the appropriation bill christened: “Budget of Economic Resilience.”
He took over as acting governor after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu travelled abroad for another round of medical check-up last week.
Aiyedatiwa said infrastructure took N95.5 billion or 24.8 percent of the total budget.
He said: “Given the above fundamentals, coupled with the removal of fuel subsidy which is expected to translate into more revenue from FAAC to our state, a total budget of N384,533,000 only is being proposed for the 2024 fiscal year.
“The challenges that lie ahead in the incoming year dictate that we should all work together, as we seek to create an enduring economy for our dear state that whatever we do today will be referenced tomorrow.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...